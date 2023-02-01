The Weekly Vista obituaries for Feb. 1, 2023

Robert Grelle

Robert (Bob) Grelle, 87, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

He was born Dec. 16, 1935, to George and Anna (Meyer) Grelle in St. Louis, Mo. He began working for Emerson Electric when he was a teenager, retiring after 45 years with the company. He enjoyed his work. On May 4, 1957, he married Dorothy Marie Knopf. He had many talents including cooking, baking, bowling, golfing and woodworking. He made furniture for family, friends and charities, including St. Vincent De Paul Catholic church and school. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and playing cards.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna; and sisters, Mary Elizabeth, Anna Marie, Marjorie.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his sons, Bruce (Angie), Dan (Kristine), Larry (Cinda); brother, George; sister, Kathleen; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at 9 a.m. at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, AR 72715, with rosary following at 9:30 a.m. immediately followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.

James Tollie Rhymer

James (Jay) Tollie Rhymer, 79, of Bella Vista died Jan. 25, 2023, in his home.

He was born March 12, 1943, in Asheville, N.C., to William and Mabel (Robinson) Rhymer. He and his wife, Nina moved to northwest Arkansas in 2012 from Texas. He worked for many years in law enforcement and held an advanced certificate in that field.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother.

Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Nina Rhymer of Bella Vista; one stepson, his wife and two granddaughters; two brothers; a son and daughter; and several grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Feb. 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 807 SE 14th Street, Bentonville, AR 72712. Reverend Don Morrow will be officiating.

Cremation arrangements by Epting Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made at www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.