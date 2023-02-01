SNAPS Selfie Pop-Up event

ROGERS -- Event venue Brick & Mortar and media production company Arli Media are hosting their first-ever SNAPS NWA, an interactive selfie pop-up event with booths curated by regional artists and creatives. The event will take place Thursday through Sunday and is sponsored by Rogers Art on the Bricks.

The pop-up will feature five artists from around northwest Arkansas, representing a range of styles and mediums. Artists include Maryanne Stewart, Kylie Meador, Shelley Mouber, Shelby Nichols and Ryan Freeman Burchfield.

• Maryanne Stewart specializes in refurbished/repurposed furniture and home goods. She owns and operates her store Modest Method located in downtown Rogers. With the idea to recycle, reuse and repurpose, Stewart is able to help clients enjoy their home goods and furniture in an artistic way.

• Kylie Meador owns and operates Timber Dust Jewels. Meador is inspired by nature and creates art and jewelry featuring gemstones, natural materials and hand sculpted pieces.

• Shelley Mouber is a co-founder of NWA Makers, a gallery to highlight local artists and creators. Mourber believes in being inclusive and uses her art to empower her community. She is an advocate for mental health and the LGBTQIA+ community.

• Shelby Nichols is known for capturing pets in a stylish way. Her approach is bright and bold.

• Ryan Freeman Burchfield, an artist and therapist in northwest Arkansas, specializes in bringing mental health and art together at Freeman-Burchfield Institute for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. Through combining her passions for art and therapy, she helps bring healing to others.

Booths, called snaps spots, will feature a wide-range of concepts for February's theme "All You Need Is Love," including a celestial dreamscape, some nostalgia and focusing on self-love and the importance of one's mental health.

SNAPS is a ticketed event for the community to capture selfies and photographs in booths, called "snaps spots," designed by five to six artists and creatives per pop-up event. Each ticket includes a one-hour session with access to all of the booths. Attendees are encouraged to bring cameras and smartphones. Instant cameras and film will be made available to rent. A market featuring artists' products will be open to shop in support of their work. The VIP party is Thursday and will include a one-hour session, appetizers by The Sous Chef, drinks, a swag bag and an Artist Meet & Greet.