Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista This week's Pet of the Week from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter is Ranger, a 5-year-old Australian shepherd mix. Ranger has been neutered, is housebroken and up to date on all his vaccinations. He is very friendly and loving and will be microchipped beforee leaving for his forever home. Ranger's adoption fee is $60. For more information on Ranger, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

