Karate classes held at Metfield

Robert White, a black belt karate instructor with 30 of years teaching experience, has been holding an eight-week kids' karate class at Metfield Clubhouse on Saturdays. Classes are full at this time, but more will be held in the future.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Karate students practice their punches while instructor Robert White claps the timing for each punch. The six- to eight-year-old group is pictured. A nine- to 17-year-old class was also offered.

