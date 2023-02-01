Karate classes held at Metfield

Robert White, a black belt karate instructor with 30 of years teaching experience, has been holding an eight-week kids' karate class at Metfield Clubhouse on Saturdays. Classes are full at this time, but more will be held in the future.
Karate classes held at Metfieldby Rachel Dickerson | February 1, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Karate instructor Robert White holds a target for a student to practice a kick while other students also practice their kicks during a kids' karate class at Metfield Clubhouse on Jan. 21.
