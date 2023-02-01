The Weekly Vista
Karate classes held at Metfield

by Rachel Dickerson | February 1, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.
Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Karate instructor Robert White holds a target for a student to practice a kick while other students also practice their kicks during a kids' karate class at Metfield Clubhouse on Jan. 21.

Robert White, a black belt karate instructor with 30 of years teaching experience, has been holding an eight-week kids' karate class at Metfield Clubhouse on Saturdays. Classes are full at this time, but more will be held in the future.

  photo  Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Karate students practice their punches while instructor Robert White claps the timing for each punch. The six- to eight-year-old group is pictured. A nine- to 17-year-old class was also offered.
  
  photo  Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista Karate instructor Robert White is captured midway through a kick as he demonstrates technique while students take a stance at a kids' karate class on Jan. 21 at Metfield Clubhouse.
  

Print Headline: Karate classes held at Metfield

