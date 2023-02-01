College Honors

ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY

DEAN'S LIST -- FALL 2022

Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students at its Russellville campus for the fall 2022 semester. Included in the fall 2022 Dean's List are 836 students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List. A total of 1,709 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction, including the following students from Bella Vista: Kai Elliot Beck (4.0); Emerson Ann Carter (4.0); Hollyn Faith Davis; Jacqueline Nichole Maberry; Kyle Austin Rachel (4.0); Matthew Wade Roberson; Kerri Melissa Rollo; Kiah Elizabeth Sanders (4.0); Sarah Katherine Smith (4.0); Gabrielle Mae Stockand and Kalynn Marie Waters.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK

CHANCELLOR'S LIST -- FALL 2022

UA-Little Rock announces its Fall 2022 Chancellor's List, recognizing students with superior academic performance in a semester.

To be eligible for the Chancellor's List, students must earn at least nine credit hours and at least a 3.9 GPA.

About 650 UA-Little Rock students were named to the Chancellor's List for the Fall 2022 semester, including Mary Barker and Ashley Thomas of Bella Vista.