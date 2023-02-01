The Weekly Vista
Cards and Games

by Staff Reports | February 1, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

SATURDAY CONCORDIA

BOCCE BALL

Winners in the tie-breaker game Jan. 21 were: Red Team (first) -- Dean Billingsley, Sam Brehm and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team (second) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl and Ron Madsen.

MONDAY POTLUCK

'N GAMES

Winners on Jan. 23 in the game of 3-13 were: Table One: first -- Kathy Ayres; second -- Jean Meadows. Table Two: first -- Marji Shafer; second -- Sheri Bone.

This group meets every Monday at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

TUESDAY/THURSDAY

DUPLICATE BRIDGE

Winners Jan. 19 were: North-South -- Robert Makela and Joe Braun; East-West -- Dale Morrisett and Gary Stumbo.

Winners Jan. 24 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Marilyn Brown; East-West -- Nancy Sherbondy and Valerie Watson.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

SECOND THURSDAY

GAMES & GOODIES

St. Bernard Catholic Church hosts Games & Goodies on the second Thursday of every month, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m., in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, just off Lancashire and east of Highlands Crossing. Play is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite game. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and need to find some card-playing friends, this is the place.

Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks to share with the group are welcome. Admission is $1 per person with proceeds distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers 479-616-0268 for more information.

Email scores to [email protected]

