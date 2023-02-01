Bella Vista police reports

MONDAY, JAN. 16

10:45 a.m. Police received a report on Daviot Lane that someone's AirTag in their wallet kept going off at random times and they were worried someone might be tracking them with it.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

3:19 a.m. Police arrested Brandy Chrissy Cooper, 42, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest stop.

5:48 p.m. Police received a report at the police station that someone was scammed out of $400.

8:17 p.m. Police arrested Charles Haring, 43, in connection with a Bella Vista Police Department warrant and an additional out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Spanker Road and Shelly Drive.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

3:56 p.m. Police received a report on Lockerbie Circle that a propane truck drove through the reporting person's yard and their neighbor's yard.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

1 a.m. Police arrested Matthew Neil Gotsch, 29, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71 near Sonic.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

11:43 a.m. Police received a report on Bracknell Lane that someone impersonated the reporting person's mortgage company and threatened to foreclose on their home. The reporting person was scammed out of about $1,500 in money orders and later spoke to the actual mortgage company who told them it was a scam.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

1:09 p.m. Police received a report on Purfleet Drive that someone found what they believed to be a sawed-off knee bone. The person believed it was probably an animal bone but wanted to make sure it was not human.

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

2:08 p.m. Police arrested Johnathan Cade Conner, 21, in connection with a Bella Vista Police Department warrant and additional out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at East Chelsea Road and West Arkansas Highway 340.