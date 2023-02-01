Bella Vista man pleads guilty to not paying $236,791 in taxes, faces up to five years in prison

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Bella Vista man pleaded guilty Monday, Jan. 23, to evading federal income taxes, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Ronald Clark owned and operated Clark Overhead Doors, a garage door service company, according to court documents. From 2015 to 2020, Clark evaded federal income and employment taxes by operating his business in cash, dealing extensively in currency and failing to file individual income tax and employment tax returns. In total, Clark caused a tax loss of about $236,791.

Clark waived federal indictment and plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties. Clark will be sentenced at a later date.