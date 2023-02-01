Bella Vista Club News

BELLA VISTA CHRISTIAN

WOMEN'S CONNECTION

The February Prayer Connection for the Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 9 a.m. at 7 Balsham Ln. Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The inspirational speakers will be Hal and Beth Walker, with the message "Second Time Around." The special feature will be "Love Songs" with soloist Dick Willows accompanied by Beth Tracy. Men are welcome to attend this special brunch. Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon on Friday, Feb. 3. For reservations: call 479-366-7562, text 479-381-6516 or email:[email protected]

BELLA VISTA APPLE

COMPUTER USERS CLUB

The group will meet Thursday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m. at the Bella Vista Public Library in the Community Room. The tentative agenda for the February meeting will be a discussion of an individuals Digital Legacy. What is a digital legacy? What are appropriate steps to take to manage a digital legacy, and how does one properly pass the legacy on to ones heirs? It is recommended that attendees bring their iPhones and/or iPads to this meeting. The other topic of discussion will be the latest Mac computer operating system, Ventura. What some of its best features are and how to make the best use of those features.

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club meets on the first Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. in the Community Room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place. Subjects for the monthly meetings include discussions and demonstrations of Apple software and hardware. These subjects include tips for using Apple devices such as iPhone's, iPads and Mac Computers. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend. For more information call 479-899-5531.

CALICO CUT-UPS QUILT

GUILD - QUILTS OF VALOR

Calico Cut-Ups Quilts of Valor small group is participating in the Quilts of Valor Foundation National Sew Day on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. in Sengel Hall in the lower level of St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Rd. The block chosen is the official 2023 block for the Quilts of Valor Foundation. Various groups will be cutting, sorting, sewing and pressing the squares. Bring tools to use. If you need to use a Guild sewing machine, please indicate this when signing up. The Quilts of Valor small group will trim the blocks and make the quilts.

Lunch will be pizza and drinks will be available. Please bring a snack to share. For more information or to sign up to attend, please contact [email protected] or [email protected] by Feb. 2.

NWA HERITAGE

BUTTON CLUB

The NWA Heritage Button Club will have its first meeting Friday, Feb. 17, from 12-2 p.m., at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 S. Main St. Local members formed the club from the National Button Society (nationalbuttonsociety.org) to enable participants to preserve and educate current and future generations about the historical aspects of sewing buttons. What is an MOP button? Come one, come all to find out the answer and enjoy the fun of buttons. For more information contact Robin at [email protected]

BELLA VISTA

GARDEN CLUB

The Bella Vista Garden Club will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time will start at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting at 10 a.m. The program speaker this month will be Frank Knight who is the Facility Manager for Village Waste Water. He will have an interactive discussion with club members regarding what they do for the City of Bella Vista and the Bella Vista Garden Club. Club member Tony LiCausi will discuss how to properly prune Crepe Myrtle bushes and trees.

The club's meetings are regularly held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church. Visitors are always welcome. For more information about the club visit the Facebook page or the website at www.bellavistagardenclub.com.

BELLA VISTA

COMPUTER CLUB

The Bella Vista Computer Club is having a raffle of a customized desk top computer with a value of over $700. The computer will be a Dell OptiPlex 5060 with corei7-8700, 16GiB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1 TB RAID1 (mirrored), Windows 11 Pro and MS Office 2021 ProPlus. The drawing will be held in February. The public is invited to participate and presence is not required to win. A $10 donation will purchase a ticket. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, call or text Woody at 479-966-9357 or go to the website at BVComputerClub.org.

NWA WOMEN'S

CHORUS

The NWA Women's Chorus meets every Monday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church located at 20 Boyce Dr. There are no tryouts and previous experience is not required to join. All women who love to sing are invited. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for clubs and events and is directed by Dr. Larry Zehring. For more information go to nwarkansaswomenschorus.com and Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

BELLA VISTA MEN'S

CHORUS

BVMC is changing its rehearsal night. The chorus will be rehearsing on Tuesday nights beginning Jan. 24. The chorus is in the midst of a recruiting drive and hopes that the change in its schedule might interest more men to sing. The rehearsals will be at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista. All men are welcome to join and no audition is required. The BVMC has been performing in Bella Vista for more than 40 years and the members hope the chorus will continue for many years to come.

THE BELLA VISTA

NEEDLEWORK CLUB

The Bella Vista Needlework Club meets the first Monday of each month at 10 a.m. in the Bank OZK community room. The bank is located in Sugar Creek Center by Allen's Food Market. New members are always welcome and all needle craft is welcome -- knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, etc. If you have a project you would like to show, please bring it for show-and-tell. Coffee is available or bring your own beverage. For more information call Rosalyn Sloan at 479-553-7425.

THE VILLAGE LAKE

WRITERS & POETS

The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month from 1-3 p.m. at the Bella Vista Library. For details, please visit villagewriters.org.

BV AREA

RADIO CLUB

The Bella Vista Area Radio Club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at the Highlands Golf and Clubhouse, 1 Pamona Dr. near I-549. Monthly license testing is also conducted. Details are at BellaVistaRadioClub.org, and Facebook.com/groups/BellaVistaRadioClub, or by calling Glenn Kilpatrick at 479-426-3295. All prospective hams and amateur radio enthusiasts are welcome.

SUGAR CREEK ASTRONOMICAL

SOCIETY -- OLD TIMERS

The group meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday night of each month at the Plaza, located at 1 Highlands Crossing Dr. in Bella Vista. For information on the Old Timers group please contact Paul Anderson [email protected]

