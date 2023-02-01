Bella Vista church news

BEAUTIFUL SAVIOR

LUTHERAN CHURCH

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church hosts free senior exercise classes to all the seniors in the community at 1 p.m. on Monday (dance aerobics), Wednesday (aerobics) and Friday (walk aerobics). All are welcome to join this growing group of seniors in getting into shape.

PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH OF

BELLA VISTA

Activities open to the community include the Exercise Group, which meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the Parlor.

The latest Gospel According to Ted Lasso podcast is now available on the website PCBV.org. Listen as Pastor Judi McMillan and Jean Nichols discuss Authenticity.

HIGHLAND CHRISTIAN CHURCH

Bella Vista (DoC) Highland Christian Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Please register at redcrossblood.org and register under Highland Christian Church, Bella Vista. The church is located at 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

BELLA VISTA

LUTHERAN CHURCH

The next Christianity 101 Bible Class will start on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 9:45 a.m. in the church library. This class is led by Pastor Hass and is an opportunity to understand how Bella Vista Lutheran Church operates and learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to members.

Ash Wednesday is Feb. 22 and the service is at 6 p.m.

Lenten services will be every Wednesday at 6 p.m. until Holy Week.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m.-noon where they serve those in our community that are in need.

UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH

BELLA VISTA

United Lutheran Church invites the community to join the Piecemakers group that meets every Tuesday from 9-11:30 a.m. at the church. Throughout the year this group cuts the fabric, sews quilt pieces and assembles pieces into a variety of size quilts. These quilts are donated to Lutheran World Relief and donated locally to the NWA Children's Shelter as well as to other members of our community who may have a need. Persons are invited to either help sew the pieces together with one of the on-site machines or help with assembly where no sewing is required. For more information, please contact the church office at 479-855-1325.

VILLAGE BIBLE CHURCH

The Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The church currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families.

FIRST UNITED

METHODIST CHURCH

Grief comes from many places and takes many forms. "Finding My Way" is a Bereavement Support Group meeting held each Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the church parlor of FUMC BV. Join the journey through multiple happenings in life that bring grief while we support each other. Tools will be learned and bonds formed that will help our spirit and soul travel this path.