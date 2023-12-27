New Year’s Events

Zing in the New Year -- Don't you 'quarry' the Amazeum will Zing in the New Year from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 31 in Bentonville with activities exploring music, sound, and geology with a countdown celebration at the end of the event at the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville.

Noon Year's Eve -- Crystal Bridges hosts a free Noon Year's Eve party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 31 with art-making activities, games, facepainting, photo oops, a magician, music and a toast at noon at Walker Landing. Dress to impress or to just have fun for this free, drop-in event.

New Years Eveee -- with Avery Lee, Fight Dream, Sloeth'n Steady, Bootleg Royal, The Big Sad, The Misdemeanors and Samantha Hunt, 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville.

New Years Eve @ The Record -- a casino night with live music from Boom! Kinetic, food and more. Tickets are sold out for the party starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at The Record in Bentonville.

Vibrate higher in the new year -- New Year Intention Setting Ceremony and Crystal Bowl Sound Bath from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at The Sage Elephant in Rogers. $15. Tickets at Eventbrite.

New Years for Old People -- Celebrates the ball drop on London time at 6 p.m. with a penny Champagne toast for a disco themed party with "one thousand disco balls" and other glitter and sequin attired fun from noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at at Crisis Brewing Company in Fayetteville.

Saucey New Year -- Arkansauce hosts a two-night rager at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville with Opal Agafia on Dec. 30 and Feed the Dog on Dec. 31. Tickets are $35 for a two-night pass.

Sip 'n Paint in the new year -- A Sip 'n Paint New Years Eve party happens from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. starting Dec. 31 with MY-T-BY-DESIGN at Six Twelve Coffeehouse and Bar in Fayetteville. No prior painting experience is required. Tickets are $25 at Eventbrite.com.

Now That's What I Call a New Year's Party -- with live music from Lost Wax (Kansas City) and DJ Zero Cool a Midnight Champagne Toast, confetti and balloon drop. The party starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 at JJ's Live in Fayetteville.

Early Bird NYE Party -- with food, drinks, photo booth and live music from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 31 at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs. Tickets are $50.

Goblin Ball -- with Eureka Strings, Chucky Waggs and the Company of Raggs and the Gary Lawrence Band. Attire is ballroom plus goblin or fairy attire. Some costumes available. The Goblin Ball is is BYOB and starts at 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at Pine Mountain Jamboree Theater in Eureka Springs.

Sober rides -- Cottrell Law Office in Rogers is offering Free Sober Holiday Rides program, that reimburses drivers up to $25 via PayPal who take a taxi or other ride-sharing service home during eligible holidays. Rides must be taken within Rogers or Joplin, Mo., between 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 10 a.m. the Jan 1. Participants must be of legal drinking age to qualify. Valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination and limit one reimbursement per household.

Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 100 submissions in 2023. To be reimbursed, participants must send their receipt, a photocopy of their valid driver's license, and a PayPal-associated email address within seven days of the eligible holiday to: Free Sober Holiday Rides, Cottrell Law Office, 117 S. Second St., Rogers, AR 72756. Information at cottrelllawoffice.com/about/free-sober-holiday-rides/