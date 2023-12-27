Mary Edwards Walker program set for Jan. 4

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will host its next program, "The Story of Mary Edwards Walker" presented by Nancy Noyes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

The meeting is free and open to the public, however donations are accepted to help with expenses.

"Mary Edwards Walker was a remarkable individual," said Dale Phillips, co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society. "Although relatively unknown today, this controversial woman was extremely important during her lifetime, and to our nation's history."

Born in 1832 on her parents' farm in Oswego, N.Y., Mary developed her free-thinking ways and style of dress through the encouragement of her parents. Her father was a country doctor, and Mary poured over his medical journals.

After earning her medical degree, Mary spent four years on the battlefields of the Civil War -- the first woman to be regularly enlisted in an army as a surgeon. Her unusual style of dress was a big issue at the time, but history has proved her ideas absolutely correct.

Mary was the only woman to be awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor, which she wore proudly throughout her life. She was also a pioneer woman suffragette.

After the Civil War, Mary earned her livelihood through her medical practice and by writing. She died in 1919 at the age of 87. She was buried in Oswego, close to where she was born.

The program speaker, Nancy Noyes, was born in Malden, Mass., a suburb of Boston. She grew up in Westchester County, N.Y., 50 miles north of New York City. As a young person she had many interests, many of which continue to this day. Photography, writing, swimming, skiing, hiking, bike riding, reading, history, and having adventures were among her favorites.

Nancy graduated from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont and subsequently spent eight years overseas teaching for the Department of Defense. She was fortunate enough to live and work in Europe (Germany), the Middle East (Turkey), and the Far East (Japan). While traveling extensively, she developed her love of photography. She especially used to enjoy developing and printing her own black and white photographs.

Returning to the United States, Nancy married her beloved husband Kevin Hennings, and they have two sons, Elliot and Nicholas.

Nancy worked as Director of Community Programming for Simmons Communication's Duncanville Cable TV before creating a television production and broadcast journalism program at Duncanville High School.

Retiring in Bella Vista, Nancy enjoys working as a docent for the Bella Vista Historical Museum, membership in the Questers and working at Bella Vista Community TV where she hosts her own show, "Bella Vista & Beyond."

The purpose of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table is to educate and stimulate interest in the Civil War period, and to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effect of the war.