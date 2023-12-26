If you are experiencing hearing loss, conversation with acquaintances and loved ones alike can become difficult and frustrating. Along with hearing aids, there are other strategies for improving communication which might be helpful during holiday gatherings.

"Active listening strategies, used in conjunction with hearing aids, can help bridge the gap and establish a more positive communication environment," says Blue Wave audiologist Dr. Megan Bruce.

1. Position yourself for success. Sit close to the person with whom you are conversing and face them when they are speaking so that you can easily see the their lips, facial expressions, and body language. If one ear is better than the other, position that ear toward whoever is speaking.

2. Reduce or eliminate background interference. Turn down or off stereos, televisions, fans or other noisy appliances. In public spaces such as restaurants and bars, sit in quieter areas with good lighting.

3. Be open about your hearing loss. Let people know about your hearing loss so they can better accommodate your needs.

4. Communicate. Don't be afraid to ask someone to repeat themselves rather than simply nodding and pretending to hear. If something is difficult to understand, ask the speaker to clarify.

5. Repeat back. Repeat bits of information back to the speaker, conveying an understanding and retention of what is being said.

6. Focus. Ask about the topic being discussed. This will allow you to focus on the thoughts or ideas being expressed.

