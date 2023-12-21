William Miller





William B. (Bill) Miller, 84, passed away Dec. 20, 2023. He was born May 10, 1939, and is the youngest child of Ernest and Myrtle Miller. He is from a family of eight children and grew up on a farm in northwest Oklahoma.

Bill attended Cleo Springs High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Business from Oklahoma State University. He was married to Diane S. Schumacher on Dec. 19, 1960. He served three years in the U.S. Army, serving one year in Vietnam. Bill had a 34-year career of administrative management in the rural electric cooperative program. Seventeen of those years were with Cotton Electric Cooperative in Walters, Okla., and 17 years with Seminole Electric Cooperative in Tampa, Fla.

His primary hobby was playing music with his guitar, mandolin and harmonica. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a member of the VFW Post, American Legion Post and the Veterans Honor Guard, all located in Bella Vista. He interviewed many veterans to have their story archived in the Library of Congress as part of the Veterans History Project. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista and was a member of the Praise Team.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane S. Miller; his parents; four brothers; and three sisters.

He is survived by their three daughters, Nancy L. Bruce of Richmond, Texas, Kimberly S. Burgess and husband Terry of Hendersonville, Tenn., and Michelle M. Miller of Bella Vista; and six grandchildren, Chelsea Frazier, Morgan Bruce, Garrison, Tanner and Mckenna Burgess, and Jeslynn Miller.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, at Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel, 504 Memorial Drive, Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Bella Vista First United Methodist Prayer Shawl Ministry, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be left at www.funeralmation.com.



