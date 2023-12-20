



Rosemarie Bernath, 87, passed away Dec. 15, 2023, in Bentonville.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bernath; and their daughter, Ronda Ingle.

She is survived by daughter, Renee Tracy (Mark) of Ooltewah, Tenn.; grandchild, Braxton (Kristen); daughter, Ramona Johnson (Brad) of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Cydney (Josh), Cole and Carly; grandson, Joey Ingle (Leah); and great-grandchildren, Everett and Fletcher.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2023, at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Theodore's Episcopal Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Online condolences may be left at www.funeralmation.com.



