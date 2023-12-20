Opportunities abound to hike, fish, bike in the New Year

Lookout in low water

The Army Corps of Engineers advises boaters to use caution while navigating on Beaver, Table Rock and other corps reservoirs because of low water levels. While the levels are low, they are still within the operating parameters of the lakes for power generation. Low water may expose timber, rock and other obstructions.

Fish in the new year

The annual Polar Bear bass tournament will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 1 at Beaver Lake out of Prairie Creek park. Entry fee is $80 per boat and includes big bass. First prize is $1,000.

Early entries are accepted at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers or Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville. Make checks payable to Jeff Cook, who is the tournament director. Cash only is accepted at the boat ramp on tournament morning. Call (479) 263-8441 for more information.

Hike follows Back 40 loop

The Hill 'n Dale Hiking Club will hike a 5-mile loop Jan. 1 that includes Looking Glass, Sally, Rabbit Hole and Mighty Pine of the Back 40 trails in Bella Vista. All hikers are welcome. Interested hikers should email [email protected] for details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

From duck blind to kitchen

Learn how to cook different recipes using wild duck meet at a free program from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Janet Huckabee Arkansas River Valley Nature Center in Fort Smith. Cooks will show how to prepare a variety of duck dishes. Registration is not required.

Bike, hike as a team

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville offers outdoor team building activities designed for corporate groups and organizations. Expert-led activities include group-oriented mountain biking, hiking and outdoor workshops. Visit www.peelcompton.org/ for details or email [email protected] for information.

Campsites open for eclipse

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling to see the April 8 total solar eclipse.

Thirteen campgrounds at Greers Ferry will open March 15. Three campgrounds at Clearwater Lake will open April 1.

Sites may be reserved at recreation.gov. Reservations by phone or email are not accepted.