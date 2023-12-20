City

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held at Bella Vista District Court, 2483 Forest Hills Blvd., unless otherwise noted on an agenda. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov.

Dec. 25-26 -- City offices closed for Christmas

Dec. 28 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

POA

Property Owners Association meetings are held at the Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and are live streamed.

Dec. 21 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Jan. 10 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Jan. 10 -- Rules & Regulations Meeting, 1:30 p.m.