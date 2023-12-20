Lois Wheeler





Lois Maxine Wheeler, 84, died Dec. 17, 2023, in Athens, Ala.

Lois was born June 23, 1939, in Wichita, Kan., to E. Duane and Ida (Hastings) Hempsmyer. She was employed by the Wichita Board of Education, CRST, Walmart and J.B. Hunt. She served as a leader at Highland Christian Church in Bella Vista and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Lois liked to travel, craft and create outdoor Christmas scenes with her neighbors in Bella Vista. She enjoyed the companionship of small dogs and owned several during her life.

She is survived by her children, Kathy LaMere (Loren), Pamela Scott, Kevin Metcalf (Brenda) and Annette Metcalf; stepdaughters, Vicki Hardaway and Becky Arrington; brother, Jerry Hempsmyer (Julie); 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 40 years, Billy Wheeler; and sons-in-law, Brad Hellman and David Arrington.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Her ashes will be interred at Greenwood Cemetery in Wichita. Arrangements are with McConnell Funeral Home of Athens.

Memorial donations may be made to Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR, 72715, or to First Christian Church, 400 West Market St., Athens, AL, 35611.

