Liver transplant patient rallying Bella Vista donors to give blood

BELLA VISTA -- The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, encourages community members to wrap up the year by saving lives.

Give the gift of life today, Wednesday, Dec. 20, at the 198 For LIFE blood drive in Bella Vista. Donors will receive a limited-edition cozy fleece blanket while supplies last.

The blood drive is taking place at Allen's Food Market, 60 Sugar Creek Center, in a bloodmobile in the parking lot. The hours are from noon-6 p.m.

Every blood donation tells a story of hope, healing, and survival. Liver transplant patient, Kristen Richardson, is rallying local donors to "give back" 198 units of blood. There is no easier way to save a life than to give blood. Every blood donation can help up to three local patients.

Richardson is urging the community to support the blood drive. "In October of 2022, my body was shutting down and I needed an emergency liver transplant. I received 198 blood transfusions during my transplant. I am forever grateful to the 198 people who saved my life," said Richardson.

"I am hosting this blood drive to give back the 198 units of blood that were donated to me. This blood drive is important to me because I know that somewhere in our area there is a family who is overwhelmed by a medical emergency and needs a blood transfusion. Blood donations are one of the most basic ways you can serve and give back to your community, not to mention, save lives."

Donors can avoid wait times and schedule an appointment at cbco.org/donate-blood, or by calling 417-227-5006.

Photo identification is required. Donors are asked to eat well and drink plenty of fluids.

On behalf of local hospital patients, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to your community.