Jeanne Nelson Downey





With her husband holding her hand, Jeanne Downey left this world to be with the Lord on Dec. 17, 2023, at Rogers Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rogers.

Jeanne Elaine Bowe was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Fond du Lac, Wis., and was raised by her adoptive parents, Clarence and Viola (Schultz) Bowe in Oconomowoc, Wis.

Jeanne graduated from Oconomowoc High School, where she was active in choir and band. After graduation, she went to the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee to pursue a music degree. Jeanne married Dean Belanger in 1955 and they eventually settled in Sun Prairie, Wis., where they raised their sons, Gregory and Scott. Jeanne loved the northwoods of Wisconsin, where the family spent much time at their cottage in Ashland County.

Jeanne and Dean retired to Bella Vista in the mid-1990s, where she enjoyed travel and cruises, music and her many church and social activities. After Dean's death in 2003, she had a brief marriage to Don Nelson, until his death in 2007. Jeanne married Edward Downey in 2009.

Preceding her in death were her parents and her husbands, Dean Belanger and Don Nelson.

Surviving Jeanne is her husband, Ed Downey; sons, Gregory (Lynn) Belanger and Scott (Denise) Belanger; grandchildren, Jennifer Kinder (Travis), Amanda Shohoney (Ryan), Kristin Caudill (Brad) and Bryan Belanger (Hayley); and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at Peace Lutheran Church, 805 W. Olrich St., Rogers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be left at www.funeralmation.com.



