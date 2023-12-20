George Elias





George Anthony Elias, 74, departed this life Dec. 15, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born Sept. 14, 1949, in Scranton, Pa., to the late Anthony and Josephine (Caramanno) Elias.

George met Barbara while visiting relatives in Springfield, Mo., and they married in 1973. Then later they moved to Bentonville. George and Barbara are the parents of a son and daughter.

He enjoyed planning events where family and friends could get together and travel, eat out or just visit at their house. George loved to cook and had many specialties that were enjoyed by all who ate his cooking. George's ambition was to start businesses. His most recent endeavor was a restaurant in Bella Vista that he opened.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his former wife, Barbara; son, Tony Elias; daughter, Sharee Huston and her husband Doug; and grandchildren, Tyler Stacy, Jaden, Corben, Kalen Elias, Brianna, Elijah and Shanel Huston.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at Rollins Funeral Home Chapel in Rogers.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, at Rollins Chapel with burial to follow at Bentonville Cemetery.



