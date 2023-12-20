Boutique donates to Bella Vista food pantry

Audrey's Resale Boutique recently donated $1,000 to the Oasis Food Pantry of Village Bible Church in Bella Vista to support their mission of helping those in need in our community.

Oasis Food Pantry is located at the church, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd. The pantry is open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

The pantry plays a vital role in helping families and individuals facing food insecurity by providing access to essential groceries and other essential items, according to Audrey's Resale Boutique Board Member Kim Smith.

"The Audrey's Board recognizes the incredible work that the Village Bible Church Oasis Food Pantry does, and is proud to be part of their mission to alleviate hunger and provide support to those in need," Smith said. "We firmly believe in the importance of community solidarity and are honored to contribute to this essential cause."

Smith added, "Audrey's Resale Boutique is committed to making a positive difference in the Bella Vista community, and this donation to the Oasis Food Pantry is just one of many ways they work towards the goal. Audrey's encourages others to join in supporting local organizations dedicated to improving the lives of those less fortunate."

If you would like more information about the Village Bible Church Oasis Food Pantry or wish to contribute, visit [email protected] or call the pantry at 479-876-5764.

Audrey's Board of Directors supports such causes as Village Bible Church and has donated over $9,000 in recent months to help address the needs of the local community. Audrey's Resale Boutique is the funding source for these donations.

People can bring in lightly-used articles of women's clothing, home décor and furniture, and the staff at Audrey's places the articles in attractive settings within the store to appeal to customers. Audrey's is located at 1731 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

If you have items to donate, call the store at 479-250-9961 or leave a message on audreysresaleboutique.com. Additional volunteers are always welcome for sales, warehouse or delivery positions.