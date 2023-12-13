Officers on the lookout for impaired drivers

Officers of the Bella Vista Police Department want to remind all drivers that even buzzed driving is drunk driving, and there is nothing merry about being arrested for DWI.

Before taking part in holiday and seasonal festivities, plan for a sober designated driver if you will be enjoying alcoholic beverages.

Starting Friday, Dec. 15, Bella Vista officers will be conducting extra enforcement looking for those who are driving while impaired, as the department joins law enforcement agencies across the country for the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration DWI Mobilization.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. In 2021, there were more than 13,000 people killed in DWI-related crashes. Also that year, one person was killed every 39 minutes in a drunk-driving crash on our nation's roads.

Nationally, it is illegal to drive with a blood-alcohol content of .08 g/dL or higher, except in Utah, where the limit is .05 g/dL.

Expect to see increased enforcement as we close out the year, including DWI and safety checkpoints. Think twice before drinking then getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. It could save your life, or the life of someone else. Call for a sober ride, designate a sober driver in advance, or just stay where you are until you are no longer impaired. The risk is not worth it.

If you have any questions about this enforcement, call the police department at 479-855-3771.