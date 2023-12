The following are Bella Vista resident marriage licenses applied for during the month of November, per Benton County records:

Nov. 1

Mark Austin Griffith, 31, and Taylor Renee Bozich, 28, both of Bella Vista

David Duane Lightfoot, 42, Bella Vista, and Shanna Diane Morris, 50, Bentonville

Miguel Alberto Reyes Bejar, 36, and Saba Rostami-Shirazi,...