Illinois man dies after crash on Hwy. 71 in Bella Vista

A vehicle accident Wednesday evening, Dec. 6 on Bella Vista Way left one man dead.

Bella Vista police officers and emergency medical service personnel responded around 8 p.m. to Bella Vista Way, which is also U.S. Highway 71, and Lancashire Boulevard, which is also Arkansas 340, according to a news release from Cassi Lapp, communications director for the city.

Orin Keplinger III, 82, of Garden Prairie, Ill., was taken by ambulance to Mercy Bella Vista, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Keplinger was southbound in the northbound lane when his vehicle crashed head on into another vehicle, the release said. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to Mercy Rogers, treated for minor injuries and released.

The deceased's next of kin was notified and the incident remains under investigation, the release said.