Highlands Church celebrates affiliation with the Global Methodist Church

Highlands Church of Bella Vista celebrated its affiliation with the Global Methodist Church with a special combined worship service followed by a festive gathering on Sunday, Dec. 3. Highlands Church has spent the past eight months working through the process of disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church (UMC).

In a special church conference held on Sept. 10, Highlands' members voted in favor of the congregation leaving the UMC by a large majority and on Oct. 22, the members voted overwhelmingly to join the Global Methodist Church (GMC). The GMC is a theologically orthodox Methodist denomination whose stated mission is "to make disciples of Jesus Christ who worship passionately, love extravagantly, and witness boldly."

The change went into effect on Dec. 1. The Rev. Robert Cloninger is continuing as pastor.

Highlands Church, a Global Methodist Congregation, is located at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. It holds two services each weekend: a casual service at 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays and a traditional service at 10 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit the church website, hgmcbv.com, or call the church office at 479-855-2277.

The Highlands Chancel Choir will be presenting its annual Christmas Cantata at both services Dec. 16-17. A family candlelight Christmas Eve service will be held in the sanctuary at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24. All are invited.

The Global Methodist Church was launched on May 1, 2022, to provide departing UMC congregations an alternative that upholds traditional Methodist beliefs and practices. To date, approximately 7,500 churches in the U.S. have disaffiliated from the UMC, and most of those have joined the GMC. Many former overseas UMC congregations are also joining.

The GMC's website is globalmethodist.org.

Submitted photo Cake decorated with Global Methodist Logo at the Dec. 3 celebration.

