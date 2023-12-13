Audrey’s donates to Shepherd’s Food Pantry

Audrey's Resale Boutique announces its recent donation of $1,000 to the Shepherd's Food Pantry of Bella Vista Lutheran Church, to support their mission of helping those in need in Benton and McDonald counties.

Shepherd's Food Pantry is located at the church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd. The pantry serves approximately 30 people a week playing a vital role in helping families and individuals facing food insecurity by providing access to essential groceries and other essential items. Audrey's donation will go towards purchasing perishable food items.

"The Audrey's Board recognizes the incredible work that the Bella Vista Lutheran Church Shepherd's Food Pantry does, and we are proud to be part of their mission to alleviate hunger and provide support to those in need," said Kim Smith, board member. "We firmly believe in the importance of community solidarity and are honored to contribute to this essential cause."

Smith also stated, "Audrey's Resale Boutique is committed to making a positive difference in our community, and this donation to the Shepherd's Food Pantry is just one of many ways we are working towards the goal. We encourage others to join us in supporting local organizations dedicated to improving the lives of those less fortunate."

For more information about Shepherd's Food Pantry, or to contribute, visit bvlutheran.com or contact the church directly at 479-855-0272.

Audrey's Board of Directors supports such causes as Bella Vista Lutheran Church and has donated over $9,000 in recent months to help the local community address its needs. Audrey's Resale Boutique is the funding source for these donations.

People can bring in lightly used articles of women's clothing, home décor and furniture, and the staff at Audrey's places the articles in attractive settings within the store to appeal to customers.

Audrey's is located at 1731 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. If you have items to donate, call the store at 479-250-9961 or leave a message on audreysresaleboutique.com.

Additional volunteers are always welcome for sales, warehouse, or delivery positions. Your donation to Audrey's allows you to be part of Audrey's donations to the community.