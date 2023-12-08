McNairy Tucker

McNairy "Mack" Tucker, of Bella Vista, received his answered prayer to go home to be with his Lord and family on Dec. 6, 2023. He was born Oct. 30, 1923, in Rosie to Robert and Bessie (Young) Tucker.

Mack served in World War II in Debach, England, and in the Korean War at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Miss. He enjoyed a 51-year career in sales with International Trucks. He loved his service to his country and his profession.

Mack also loved all kinds of sports, especially golf. He played with the Wyldemen, Duffers, and Jelly Bellies. His true friends were his golfing buddies. In his younger years, he refereed basketball. He was a member of Bella Vista Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and six brothers.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 35 years; his son, Ron; three grandchildren, Mark Tucker, Aaron Tucker and Julie Costner; and nine great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bella Vista Community Church or Circle of Life Hospice.

Arrangements are being made by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences may be left at www.funeralmation.com.