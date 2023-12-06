Holiday celebrations across NWA

Dec. 8

Jingle Jam -- A holiday dance party, 6-10 p.m. at CACHE Studios, 1004 S.E. Fifth St. in Bentonville. This event serves as a fundraiser and the official brand launch for NWA Movement Hub. Tickets are $25-$50, and guests should dress into impress. More information at nwamovementhub.com

Dec. 9

Hot Cocoa Social -- With holiday crafts and games for kids, a meet and greet with Santa, and hot cocoa with all the fixings, 10 a.m.-noon at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. The community event is free, but T2 asks people to register so that they know how much cocoa to make. theatre2.org

Christmas Tour of Homes -- 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Prairie Grove. Tickets $20 at Southern Mercantile, Daisies and Olives, Old School Vintage, and at the Prairie Grove Heritage Museum. Then the Cocoa Crawl is from 4 to 6 p.m. Seventh annual Christmas Parade of Lights starts at 6 p.m. More information on facebook.com/2ndSaturdayTradesDay

Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m. downtown.

Gentry Christmas Parade -- 6:30 p.m., downtown.

Dec. 10

Whoville Holiday Extravaganza -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rogers Convention Center. $12 general admission on EventBrite. Presented by Oasis of Northwest Arkansas. More information at facebook.com/oasisofnwa or oasisforwomennwa.org.