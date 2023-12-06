Harry Reif

Harry Howard Reif passed away Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at the age of 93. He was born in Antigo, Wis., to the late William and Violet Reif.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Korea from 1951-52. He was married to Jeanne Gilbert of Cudahy, Wis., in 1955. They were married for 68 years.

He was a production manager for Rexnord in Milwaukee for 40 years.

Harry was an avid bowler from a teenager on and had bowled one 300 game. Later, he took up golf and loved it. He was proud of having two holes-in-one.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth; siblings; and other relatives.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son, Jim (Mary); grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista.

Arrangements are being made by Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences can be left at www.funeralmation.com.



