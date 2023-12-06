December at the library

Holiday closures

Monday, Dec. 25 and Tuesday, Dec. 26

Monday, Jan. 1

Cookies with Santa

Cookies with Santa will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Attendees will be treated to songs, stories, crafts and hot chocolate, with special guest Santa Claus. Cookies will be provided.

Attendance, space, parking and supplies are limited.

Library reminder

A reminder that children ages 10 and under must be attended by a responsible individual 16 years of age or older when in the library. Supervision requires that the individual over 16 remain with the children at all times. Please refer to the parent guardian brochure for more information.

Preschool storytime

Storytime for children ages 0-5 takes place each Friday at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. in the library's community room.

Dec. 15 -- Music

Dec. 29 -- Party

Space, parking and supplies are limited. Parents are asked to plan accordingly.

Big kid storytime

On Tuesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the children's department, kids ages 6-8 can join the group for a different story every week.

Dec. 12 -- Let It Snow

Dec. 19 -- Winter Solstice

After school book club

The club for ages 8-12 will meet Dec. 7 and Dec. 21 from 5-6 p.m. in the children's department. The book for Dec. 7 is "The Lightning Thief" by Rick Riordan. Dec. 21 is a holiday party and the book will be "A Lump of Coal" by Lemony Snicket.

Teen book club

Read Between the Lines will meet Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.; this is for teens, ages 13-17 only. A copy of the book "Spice Road" by Maiya Ibrahim is available for pick up at the library.

Monthly selections are made by the Teen Advisory Board. Supplies are limited.

We're Hooked! Crafting Club

We're Hooked! Crafting Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Dec. 7 and Dec. 21 in the library's community room.

Bring an art or craft project and come on down. Registration is not required.

The Book Was Better Book Club

Each month, the club discusses a book that has been turned into a movie or TV series. Join the club Thursday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. in the community room for a book and movie swap. Attendees should bring a wrapped movie/TV show along with the book on which it was based. Visit the Encore Bookstore for great prices.

Participants must be at least 18 years old.

True Crime Club

The club will talk about murder, mayhem, unsolved crimes and wrongful convictions on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the community room. This month the club is playing a murder mystery game. Participants must be at least 18 years old.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

The club will host its annual book swap on Monday, Dec. 11, 5-6:30 p.m. in the Bella Vista Public Library Conference Room. Members should bring a wrapped, gently-used book to swap with other attendees. This year, members are also encouraged to bring their favorite book they read in 2023 to share with the group.

Participants must be at least 18 years old. Book selections are intended for an adult audience.

Library hosting dulcimer player

Gary McCarty, local musician and retired band director, will play dulcimer music on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from 2-3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 1-2 p.m., and Monday, Dec. 18 from 11 a.m.-noon.

McCarty served as a school band director for 31 years in Kansas and Missouri. Now retired in Bella Vista, he continues as an active jazz drummer, playing in the NWA Jazz & More Orchestra, and performing in and conducting the Bella Vista Community Concert Band.

Tech time anytime

Need some tech help? Make an appointment to learn more at 479-855-1753. The assistance is for library services only.

In loving memory

Thanks goes to the Ozark Ridge Runners for their donation to the library in memoriam of Marian Eagle.