Boutique provides a brighter future

The Board of Directors of Audrey's Resale Boutique in Bella Vista announces a recent donation of $1,000 to Bright Futures of Gravette.

Bright Futures is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the local community together to focus on the success of children in the Gravette School District. The group engages businesses, faith-based organizations, human services agencies and parent groups to meet the needs of children so every child can be successful, in school and beyond.

Bright Futures USA was conceived in 2011 by visionaries in the Joplin/Webb City area. It has established a grassroots network of over 70 communities working together to tackle challenging issues ranging from food insecurity and school attendance to mentorship and graduation rates for over 200,000 students across seven states.

Gravette's Bright Futures provides a food pantry, programs for shoes and clothing distribution, a Christmas Angel Tree, back pack and supplies distribution, and scholarships.

If you wish to support Bright Futures of Gravette by volunteering or donating, contact Amanda Kelly at 470-787-4100 or [email protected].

Audrey's Resale Boutique is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that receives donations from the public and resells donated women's clothing, furniture and home décor. Net proceeds are distributed to outstanding non-profit organizations in Benton County.

Audrey's is located at 1731 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, and is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Audrey's is a volunteer organization and is always looking for volunteers for the store and for delivering larger items. Call Amanda King, store manager, at 479-250-9961 if you wish to volunteer, or to make a donation. You may also leave a message at audreysresaleboutique.com.