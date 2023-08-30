The Weekly Vista obituaries for Aug. 30, 2023

Bonnie Mae Whiting

Bonnie Mae Whiting, 81, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Innisfree Senior Living in Rogers, Ark.

She was born Nov. 7, 1941, in Madison, Wis., to Katherine and Allyn Vitense. She was raised by her mother, Katherine Vitense (Helleckson), and stepfather, Burnette Helleckson. She worked as an English teacher for the Milwaukee Public School System in Wisconsin and with her husband, owned and operated a fishing resort in Wisconsin before moving to Bella Vista in 2000. She was active in the Bella Vista Lutheran Church and enjoyed shopping at craft fairs and estate sales, and playing cards and games with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Whiting; brother, Bob Vitense; sister, Kay Rae Vitense, and her parents.

She is survived by one daughter, Ann Tyler (Randy) of Bella Vista; two sons, Ted Whiting (Marelia), David Whiting (Annabelle) all of Last Vegas; two brothers, Dwayne Helleckson of Apache Junction, Ariz., Randy Helleckson of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; two sisters, Diane Zopfi of Dane, Wis., Judy Mayfield of Lodi, Wis.; in-laws, Ralph and Eunice Whiting of LaCrosse, Wis., Robert and Linda Przybylski of Cordova, Tenn., Connie Vitense of DeForest, Wis.; and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR 72715, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

Arrangements are by the Bella Vista Funeral Home and Crematory where online condolences may be made at funeralmation.com.