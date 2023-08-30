The Weekly Vista calendar of events

Monday, Sept. 4

The season's remaining Bella Vista Community Band outdoor concert will be held at Blowing Springs Park at 7 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 4. Food trucks will be available. The band will also play Sunday, Sept. 24 at First United Methodist Church.

Saturday, Sept. 9

United Lutheran Church invites all to the last Intranational Food Festival event of the year to celebrate Pennsylvania with Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m. The menu features brats as a dine-in or grab-and-go. Reservations are required; please contact the church office at 479-855-1325. The church is located at 100 Cooper Road in Bella Vista.

The National Park Service invites the public to attend "This is War!" on Saturday, Sept. 9. The one-hour program will begin at 2 p.m. in the Visitor Center auditorium at Pea Ridge National Military Park and will chronicle the political and military events that culminated in Missouri's participation in the United States' Civil War. For more information, call 479-451-8122.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs, which sponsors a competition every year for young musicians, in piano, strings, male voice and female voice. The winner has responsibilities, mainly to perform a number of concerts. This year's strings category winner is Leland Philip Ko, cello, and his piano collaborator is Adria Ye. They will present a free concert Sept. 17 at 3 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. A reception will follow the concert. Visit andantemusicclub.org or contact Betty Pierce at [email protected] for more information.

Friday-Saturday

Sept. 22-23

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., will hold a cash-only garage sale Friday and Saturday, Sept. 22-23 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. There will be used furniture, tools, books, pictures, appliances, clothing along with a raffle and silent auction.

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is hosting a fundraiser garage sale this fall. The event will take place on Friday and Saturday, Sept 22-23, in the museum parking lot. Parking spaces are available for individuals who want to hold a garage sale but not at their home. The rent is $25 for one space or $45 for two spaces. This covers both days of the sale; whether your participation is one or both days. Refunds will be given for rain only.

Set up will start each day at 8 a.m., with shutdown by 4 p.m. The museum will be open the same hours both days. Dale Phillips, co-president of the museum, is coordinating this fundraiser. Anyone interested in renting one or more of the spaces is invited to contact Phillips for details at 812-899-2049.

Friday-Sunday

Sept. 22-24

Northwest Arkansas Festival, a first-year event, will be held on the grounds of the old Bella Vista Arts and Crafts Festival at 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. The three-day event will feature barbecue and a BBQ cooking competition, a Backyard Chili Cookoff, room for 350 vendors of crafts and small business, music, a beer tent and a children's area. Profits, after expenses and prize money is paid out, will be donated to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Dog Days of Summer, open swim for dogs at the Kingsdale Pool, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is $10 per dog and includes a human hot dog lunch. Dogs must be current on vaccinations and neutered. Non-neutered dogs will not be admitted. Pool chemicals will be removed from the pool. Humans will not be allowed to swim. Bring your own towel.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Highlands (United Methodist) Church is having its 6th annual free Cruise-In & Car Show, Sept. 30 at 371 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The event is open to all vehicles free of charge; no judging; spectators are welcome. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and spectators can enjoy the show from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Car participants will receive one free lunch ticket. Additional lunch tickets are available for each $10 charity donation. Spectators are also invited to enjoy lunch with a $10 charity donation.

Proceeds go to support Bright Futures, Samaritan's Feet and Snack Packs for Gravette School students. Contact 479-855-2277 for additional information.

Friday-Saturday

Oct. 6-7

The 5th annual Flea in the Park at Blowing Springs is set for Oct. 6-7. Vendor applications are available with limited space. Email [email protected] to receive an application.

Saturday, Oct. 14

Bella Vista Animal Shelter presents the Fast and the Furry (Doxie and Corgi races) on the softball field at 59 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Calling all Dachshunds and Corgis to race for the 2023 title. Along with the races which are organized by breed and dog age until the semi finals, there is a costume contest, Musical Sit event and a "Wanna Bee" race.

Entrance fee is $25 per racer. Registration can be found online at bellavista-animalshelter.org/events/wiener-takes-all/ or visit the shelter. Registration must be completed by Oct. 7. All monies are non-refundable. All monies are considered a donation to the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity at this event please contact Nancy Cullins at 479-222-0917 or by email at [email protected].

Thursday-Saturday

Oct. 19-21

United Lutheran Church will hold the Second Annual Pumpkin Patch Arts and Crafts Festival over three days this year, Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 19-21, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. There are a few outdoor rental spaces available. If interested, contact the church office.

There are unlimited outdoor spaces, 17-by-18, for $100 to include all three days.

The church is also looking for food trucks for the event at a special food truck rate. Contact the church office for more information.

Friday-Saturday

Oct. 20-21

Wishing Spring's Fall Tent Event is scheduled for Oct. 20-21 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The art gallery is currently accepting vendor applications on their website, wishingspringgallery.net, or in person at 8862 W. McNelly Road, Bella Vista. They ask that applications be submitted no later than Sept. 31.

Friday, Oct. 27

The Bella Vista Garden Club will host its annual Card & Games Benefit Party at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Ln., on Friday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.. The event includes raffle drawings and lunch. Coffee, tea, and water will be provided. Participants bring their own cards or game materials. Tickets are $15 per person and reservations can be made starting Sept. 28 at BellaVistaGardenClub.com.

Proceeds from the event are used to fund scholarships for students studying horticulture at Northwest Arkansas colleges and universities.