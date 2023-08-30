The Weekly Vista
Scoreboard

by Staff Reports | August 30, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Bella Vista Men's

9-Hole Golf Association

Highlands, Aug. 23

Low Team Net Twosome

A/B- FLIGHT: First, Dave Prudhomme and Dale Trainer, (73); second, (tie), Jack Doyle and John Schmitt, (75); Chet Campbell and Mark Milton, (75); fourth, Ken Bloese and Mile Dixon, (76)

C/D-FLIGHT: First, Marty Fordham and Dale Zumbro, (76); second, Joe Jayroe and Mike Lehner, (78); third, Charles Hult and Jim Sours (80); fourth, Duane Kuske and Arlo McDowell (83)

Joe Jayroe sunk a 57-foot putt on hole #14. Dave Prudhomme had an eagle on hole #l.

Email scores to [email protected]

Print Headline: Scoreboard

