POA announces pool closings

by Staff Reports | August 30, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

With summer drawing to an end, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association releases a closing schedule for its pools and swimming areas.

The Metfield swimming pool has already closed for the season.

The Beach at Lake Avalon will be open this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. After Labor Day the beach will be closed for the season.

The Kingsdale pool's last day of operation will be Sunday, Sept. 17. There will be no lifeguard on deck during the week. Lifeguards will be on deck during the weekends.

Hours of operation are: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

