Paving work slated at Metfield Golf Complex

The Bella Vista Property Owners Association has redirected funds for needed paving improvements at the Metfield Golf Complex.

The POA Board of Directors on Aug. 24 unanimously approved a change in scope of $40,000, plus an additional $10,000 for the project.

The change in scope will postpone budgeted paving improvements in the Bella Vista Heights neighborhood; these funds will be replaced in the 2024 budget.

Board Chairman David Brandenburg introduced the amended agenda item stating, "Anybody who's been around Dogwood Golf Course realizes why we need to put the funds there."

The item didn't appear on the meeting agenda, but was added at the request of POA Chief Operating Officer Tom Judson, who apologized for not bringing it to the board at their previous work session.

"We've been trying to get the numbers hammered out," he said. "All of the information finally came together today and so I contacted David [Brandenburg] and asked him if it would be okay if we were to walk this one in. If the board is in anyway hesitant about this we can always delay this to the following month, but we would like to get this done."

Judson submitted a memo outlining improvements at the Dogwood Clubhouse, the cart barn area and other locations in the Metfield complex. "There's been a lot of patching here and there and it's just not holding up very well," he said.

Brandenburg said crews would be removing what's there and starting with a uniform base, likely causing some delays.

"This, of course as you might imagine, requires coordination between MAC -- Maintenance and Construction -- to remove the existing and to follow closely by the paving company, and it's going to affect golf courses ... it's going to make it a little interesting to play golf there while that's going on. So there may be some closures."

In other business, the board unanimously approved a $15,000 capital improvement project to install gutters and downspouts for the front entry way of the Bella Vista Country Club. This is to solve an ongoing problem with flooding in the POA accounting department.

Judson said the problem has required the MAC team to reseal the foundation in this area, repair a crushed drainpipe, and completely restore the interior of the building that was damaged by water.

"As part of the work to ensure there is no further water intrusion, we have contracted with a company to install gutters and downspouts along the front entry way of the Country Club," he said. "While the repair and restoration work has been expensed, the addition of gutters is a capital improvement which requires approval from the board."

The board also approved $25,000 for distribution to local nonprofits as recommended by the POA Charitable Giving Committee for 2023. The funds are being awarded as follows:

BV Community TV -- $3,716

BV Community Concert Band -- $1,766

NWA Women's Chorus -- $1,433

BV Calico Cut-ups Quilt Club -- $915

BV Recycling Foundation -- $6,170

BV Historical Society -- $4,000

BV Animal Shelter -- $7,000

Board member JB Portillo recused herself from the discussion and abstained from voting because she is the executive producer of BV Community TV.

Also during the meeting, Chief Financial Officer Beth Nagel presented preliminary financial reports for the month of July, with highlights including:

Consolidated revenue was better than budget by $133,000 in July and $1.1 million year-to-date.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was better than budget by $111,000 in July and $1 million year-to-date.

Golf operations revenue was better than budget by $144,000 for July and $637,000 year-to-date.

Food & Beverage revenue was better than budget by $44,000 for the month and $351,000 year-to-date.

Water Utility sales were ($69,000) worse than budget. Operating expenses overall were worse than budget by ($34,000) in July but still better than budget by $260,000 year-to-date.

The full preliminary financial reports will be posted on the POA's website under governance and financials.