OPINION | GARY SMITH: Eye-opening moments frustrating when they happen in the middle of the night

According to F. Scott Fitzgerald, in "a real dark night of the soul," it's always 3 in the morning. In my specific case, he's off by about 30 minutes. It's 3:30.

A bit of qualification here. Fitzgerald led a somewhat "kinetic" life, filled with demons and characters, that in no way resembles mine. So his specific "dark night of the soul" likely involved some anxiety-inducing stuff. And a lot more gin.

Certainly a little more anxiety-inducing than "Did I turn on the dishwasher?" I mean, I'm guessing here. Largely because Fitzgerald died in 1940 and dishwashers didn't become common in U.S. homes until the 1970s. OK, probably not the only reason, but certainly a factor ...

The great thing about "dark nights of the soul" is that whatever is keeping you awake at some ungodly hour doesn't really have to be any more important than the potential execution of household chores or the inability to decide if rolling over is going to keep your knee from hurting.

At 3 in the morning (or, in my case, 3:30), all concerns are the same concern and typically disproportionate to the amount of focus you're giving them.

Don't believe me? Wake up at 3 in the morning (or 3:30. Either.). I mean, I don't recommend it, but you're the one itching for a fight on the subject, so here we are. Anyway, upon waking, make a mental list of all the important things you need to do. Do this realizing that your definition of "important" is likely to fluctuate in the cold, hard light of day. But, again, it's a thought exercise, so bear with me.

Also, remember that "cold, hard light of day" is coming in about two hours. Again, I didn't recommend this.

Now, upon waking and proceeding through your day, see how many of those things you remember or accomplish. My bet, not many. And that's provided you remember you made a list. Which means those things are all still waiting for you at 3 (or 3:30) in the morning. And helps explain why that dishwasher still hasn't been started and you're running out of bowls and forks.

All of this could fall under the heading of "odd things people do that it's best not to dwell on too much" if it weren't for the fact that I've managed (likely by overthinking it at 3 or 3:30 in the morning) to somehow make this part of a larger set of symptoms of what is, if not exactly a problem, certainly a reality. Namely, that I'm getting older.

Apparently, this habit of waking up in the middle of the night and not being able to go back to sleep is much more common after we've reached "a certain age." You know, the certain age I've reached.

Which is sort of disappointing, since I was sure I was going to get to an age I liked and just hang there forever. Maybe I didn't get my selection in early enough. That was probably on a mental list I came up with at 3 or 3:30 in the morning while I was staring at the ceiling and wondering why, if cheese is basically spoiled milk, it has an expiration date.

However, since freezing my age didn't happen, I've been left to acknowledge, grudgingly, that there are things now going on that weren't going on or I just didn't pay attention to. Like, I know a lot more about the location of men's rooms than I used to. And I tend to be wide awake at 3:30 in the morning.

The more optimistic among you might suggest this is an opportunity. Which sounds like a great idea except that flipping on the lights at 3 (or 3:30 ) in the morning to finish up that British spy novel or re-arranging my sock drawer is likely to have impacts on the Lovely Mrs. Smith, who may share my sleeping arrangements but not my suddenly odd sleeping schedule.

And no one involved will like that.

So, like many of the impacts of aging, I'm probably just going to have to learn to live with it. Sort of comes with the territory. And while I'm mangling Fitzgerald, when it comes to getting older, it would be wise to consider what the actor Maurice Chevalier said about aging: "Consider the alternative."

And to be sure, once I've gotten my past soon-to-be forgotten "to-do" lists, I have considered the hopefully extremely distant alternative. In depth. Typically around 3 in the morning. Or, maybe 3:30.