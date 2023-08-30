NW Arkansas Junior returning to the Highlands Golf Course

The Bella Vista POA is once again sponsoring the NW Arkansas Junior golf tournament at the Highlands this Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4.

The tournament is open to spectators at no cost. Tee times go from 8 to 10 a.m. each day.

American Junior Golf Association South Central Regional Manager Hanna Waits released the following statement: "The NW Arkansas Junior is one of the most anticipated golf events in Arkansas. The tournament will showcase top-ranked junior golf talent from across the United States at Bella Vista's Highlands course. The American Junior Golf Association is coming back to Bella Vista for the third year in a row and we are so excited."

Established in 1978, the AJGA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the overall growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through junior golf. AJGA alumni have risen to the top of amateur, collegiate and professional golf.

Former AJGA junior golfers currently play on the PGA and LPGA Tours and have collectively compiled more than 1,000 professional wins.

There will be 78 players in the tournament, both boys and girls ages 12-19, representing 20 states. The format of play will be 54 holes, stroke play.

Last year's tournament champions were Lisa Herman (girls) from Jenks, Okla., with an 8 under par finish; and Jake Maggert (boys) from Woodlands, Texas, with a 12 under par finish.

For further information go to ajga.org/tournaments/2023/ajga-nw-arkansas-junior/field#field.