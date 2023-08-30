LETTER: Regarding Barfield’s letter

Editor:

A friend of mine asked me if I had seen the "crazy letter to the editor" in The Weekly Vista from Dave Barfield (published July 19). I guess I missed it, so he brought me a copy.

Now Dave Barfield is a friend of mine and I respect him. I can tell you Dave is not crazy but I don't believe he understands the reasons so many are pulling for Trump. Admittedly, Trump, like all of us, is a sinner. Only Jesus Christ lived the perfect life. The truth is, many political figures have shown themselves to be immoral or have committed crimes.

Look at Bill Clinton, with his affair with Lewinsky; Hillary Clinton, destroying all those emails from her illegal server -- and her staff destroying their phones to protect her -- a crime punishable by prison time. Now, we are finding out that the Biden family has somehow received somewhere over $30 million from foreign countries, some, enemies of ours. Unfortunately, the political class, both Republican and Democrat, get off on committing crimes and horrendous behavior when the rest of us would be severely punished for doing the same.

I will be the first to say that I did not care for the brashness of President Trump. But what his fans like is the results of his presidency: very low inflation and low interest rates; significant wage increases for all Americans and especially for women and minorities; big gains in 401(k)s; a strong effort to protect our southern border from illegal aliens; placing significant tariffs on imports from China, our economic enemy; and not just talking about, but actually moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.

We were able to buy a gallon of regular gas for a little over $2 per gallon under President Trump instead of $3.45 to $4-plus as we have seen under Biden. It is true that Trump questioned the results of the 2020 election. But Hillary did that for six months or more after the 2016 election. That is not a crime. I do think we are seeing political persecution against Trump on multiple fronts to knock him out of the presidential race, which makes us look like a banana republic.

I hate to see this but knowing we are a democratic republic instead of a simple democracy gives me some hope for our future. Even this shall pass.

Ralph Patterson

Bella Vista