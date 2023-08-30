LETTER: Dogwood Speedway

Editor:

This missive is somewhat "tongue in cheek," but somewhat serious -- I'll let you decide.

The Golden Gate Bridge was constructed from 1933 to 1937, which is four years. The Hoover Dam construction took from 1931 to 1936, which was somewhat larger than the Tanyard Creek/Sugar Creek project, I think?

The Tanyard Creek project has been under construction for two-plus years and is still not complete. The bridge near Mercy is complete, which started about one year after the Lancashire project. I assume that this it is not what the contractor wants, as the contractor needs to finish; I do wonder what, why and who is holding up the completion.

I live on Dogwood Drive and am affected by the progress. I suspect that the current bridge connection, when complete, will not offer a reasonable access until there are some accidents on the Dogwood/bridge intersection access. I need to laugh about the Dogwood Speedway that has been addressed to the city council but has not been addressed by the city council. There have been many very reasonable, workable suggestions offered that, to my knowledge, have not been considered.

I wrote "Dogwood Speedway" on purpose, as this is indeed a speedway. Will we not get action until perhaps four to five folks walking their dogs are injured?

Thank you,

GR Paull

Bella Vista