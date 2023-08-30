Golfers play through the heat at Highlands, Scotsdale

Generic cutline:

Area golfers continue to take advantage of Bella Vesta courses despite highs at or above 100 degrees over the past week. At the Scotsdale Golf Course, the temperature reached 93 degrees by 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Scotsdale is designed like a Scottish links golf course utilizing natural hills and slopes of the terrain.

Terri O'Byrne/The Weekly Vista Despite the soaring temperatures this past week, Scottsdale Golf Course parking lot was full at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 when it was a mere 93 degrees.

