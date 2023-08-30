Golf tournament in BV to benefit Sharing & Caring for twentieth year

Sharing & Caring of Benton County will hold its 20th anniversary benefit golf tournament Sept. 6-7 at Dogwood Hills and Kingswood golf courses in Bella Vista.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Sharing & Caring Challenge Cup will take place at Dogwood Hills with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.; then on Thursday, Sept. 7, the Sharing & Caring Classic will take place at both Dogwood Hills and Kingswood, also with registration at 6:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.

Sharing & Caring of Benton County is a nonprofit organization based in Bentonville that provides assistance to youths and their families through scholarships, back-to-school assistance and a gift-giving program during the Christmas season.

A dinner and auction will be held in conjunction with the tournament. For more information or to register online, visit sharingandcaringkids.com.