Golf tournament in BV to benefit Sharing & Caring for twentieth year

by Spencer Tirey | August 30, 2023 at 9:45 a.m.
GOODIES FOR GOLFERS Rachel Nicholson grabs on Wednesday Aug. 23 2023 a Sharing and Caring signature bag to fill with dozens of souvenir items for golfers who will play in the 20th annual Sharing and Caring benefit golf tournament set for Sept. 6-7 in Bella Vista. Dozens of volunteers, and a team from the Benton County Jail work detail, filled goody bags at the Sharing and Caring office in Bentonville. The bags are usually packed outdoors where there is more room, but work took place indoors because of the heat, said Thomas Blackwell, Sharing and Caring executive director. Sharing and Caring of Benton County provides assistance to youths and their families through scholarships, back to school assistance and gift giving program during Christmas season. A dinner and auction will be held in conjunction with the golf event. Visit sharingandcaringkids.com to enter the golf tournament. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Sharing & Caring of Benton County will hold its 20th anniversary benefit golf tournament Sept. 6-7 at Dogwood Hills and Kingswood golf courses in Bella Vista.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, the Sharing & Caring Challenge Cup will take place at Dogwood Hills with registration beginning at 6:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.; then on Thursday, Sept. 7, the Sharing & Caring Classic will take place at both Dogwood Hills and Kingswood, also with registration at 6:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m.

Sharing & Caring of Benton County is a nonprofit organization based in Bentonville that provides assistance to youths and their families through scholarships, back-to-school assistance and a gift-giving program during the Christmas season.

A dinner and auction will be held in conjunction with the tournament. For more information or to register online, visit sharingandcaringkids.com.

Print Headline: Golf tournament in BV to benefit Sharing & Caring for twentieth year

