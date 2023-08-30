Gem & Mineral Society to host free Rock Swap event

The Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society is holding a one-day Rock Swap event on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The swap will be on the grounds of the Rock Club's clubhouse, located on State Highway 43 at the corner of Lawlis Road just north of Siloam Springs.

Parking is on the grounds and free, and there is no admission charged.

A Rock Swap is an informal rock show but held outdoors instead of in a building. There will be members of various rock clubs from around the area who come to the swap, set up a table or two, and sell their stones, slabs and cabochons, minerals, fossils, jewelry and lapidary equipment.

"You never know what is going to be at a swap," says DeLane Cox, publicity chair. "But it will be fun. And rock people just love to talk to visitors about the rocks they collect."

Cox pointed out that several members of the Northwest Arkansas Gem & Mineral Society are from the Bella Vista area.

There will be a live auction at 1 p.m. that anyone can participate in, with minerals, stones, lapidary equipment, and whatever else someone wants to put into the auction.

Sign up is free, and anyone can be a seller or a buyer. Sellers must turn in their items at the auction site before 12 noon, and the club will collect 15 percent commission.

"Remember, this will be one day only, on Saturday, September 9," Cox said. "Put it on your calendar now and plan to come out and look at some pretty rocks, maybe even some you have not seen before."

For more information, contact Cox at 479-254-0894 or email [email protected].