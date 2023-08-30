The Weekly Vista
Fall appliance pickup set for third week in October

Residents must schedule pickup in advance by Oct. 5 by Staff Reports | August 30, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Republic Services will offer a fall appliance pickup free of charge to Bella Vista residents with accounts in good standing during the week of October 16-20. Residents must sign up prior to the week of pickup.

Sign-ups will be accepted starting Tuesday, Sept. 5 through noon on Thursday, Oct. 5. There are two ways to register:

  • Email your name, address and type of appliance to [email protected]
  • Call 479-876-1255 and select option 7

No signups will be accepted after 12 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Refrigerators or other items that use Freon will NOT be picked up. The Benton County Solid Waste District does collect items containing or manufactured to contain refrigerant through a Special Waste Dropoff Program for a fee.

A list of other items that are not allowed can be found online at bellavistaar.gov/residents/appliancepickup.php.

Items should be placed at the curb by 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, regardless of individual pickup days. Depending on the number of participants, pickup could take a few days. Call 479-876-1255 with any questions.

