CWRT to examine struggle to control Louisiana bayous

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table's Sept. 7 program will be presented by Dale Phillips and is titled "The Battle for the Bayous."

Following the capture of the Confederacy's largest city, New Orleans, in April of 1862, Union forces fought the Confederates for control of the vital Mississippi River. At the same time there was another separate struggle going on for control of the vital waterways of southern Louisiana.

These waterways, including the Atchafalaya River, Bayou Lafourche and Bayou Teche, were back doors to the Mississippi River. They flowed through some of the most fertile soil in North America and were primary sources of sugar cane and salt.

A native of New Jersey, Dale Phillips earned a bachelor's degree in American history from York College of Pennsylvania. In 1976, he began his career with the National Park Service as an interpreter at Gettysburg National Military Park.

He has worked at the following NPS historic sites: interpretive ranger-Fort Sumter (Charleston, SC); historian-Chickamauga/Chattanooga National Military Park; manager of the Chalmette Battle of New Orleans site; superintendent of the George Rogers Clark National Historical Park.

In 2017, he retired as superintendent of Lincoln Home National Historic Site after 41 years of service.

Phillips has authored numerous articles on United States military history for various publications, assisted historic researchers, and appeared in and assisted with historical documentaries. He now lives in Bella Vista and is the co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society, along with Xyta Lucas; and he is a past president of the Civil War Round Table.

Phillips also authors a new twice-monthly newspaper column, "The Next Chapter," here in the The Weekly Vista.

The Sept. 7 program will be presented at the Bella Vista Historical Museum on beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

The purpose of the CWRT is to educate and stimulate interest in the period of history of the United States known as "The Civil War," and to promote historical, educational, and literary study and activities related to the Civil War, including events and circumstances related to the cause and effects of the war.

The round table normally meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, located at the intersection of Highway 71 and Kingsland Road at 1885 Bella Vista Way.