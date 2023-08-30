Crowd attends Play Music on the Porch Day at Cooper Chapel

The parking lot became full to capacity at Play Music on the Porch Day at Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel on Saturday morning, Aug. 26.

The worldwide event has the slogan "What if for one day everything stopped? And we all just listened to the music." Musicians in more than 70 countries and more than 1,000 cities participate each year, according to the event website.

Gary McCarty organized the local event at Cooper Chapel, which involved several musicians and musical groups. A hammered dulcimer player, McCarty said he first heard of Play Music on the Porch Day from a group that promotes dulcimer music.

"It just popped into my head one day," he said of the idea for the event. "I was walking my dog around Cooper Chapel, thought it would be neat to do, asked around, and we're doing it."

Playing near the parking lot was Saxophonics, a saxophone quintet. Member Ron Thurston said they are local residents who are associated with Arkansas Winds. He said they all love the saxophone and put together a quintet. Member Linda Cullers said the group plays a lot of store openings, conventions, festivals, weddings, the farmers market, etc.

"We just love to play," she said.

A little further along the path, Lisa Ferguson was playing the hammered dulcimer. She said she has been playing about 15 to 20 years. She said she moved back to this area from the Washington, DC/Baltimore area after 30 years. She grew up in Fayetteville. She played the piano for many years and became interested in the dulcimer after hearing it at Silver Dollar City, she said.

"It's a precursor to the piano," she said. "There's similar instruments in lots of different cultures. I just like the bright sound."

Next to the chapel was the Highland Winds Clarinets. Member Charlotte Sorenson said she and the other members are all members of the Bella Vista Community Band and through that association they formed the clarinet group. They have been together some 10 or 11 years, she said, and they play at places like Concordia, Brookfield and Highlands Rehab and have played at some church Oktoberfests as well as on the Bentonville square.

Sitting nearby listening to the clarinets were Susan and Jim Sigmon. Susan said she is in a walking group with Charlotte Sorenson.

"I think it's so lovely they have this," she said. "Char hadn't played for years, and I guess she's been doing this awhile."

Jim said, "It's an amazing setting with people playing beautiful music on a Saturday morning. Very peaceful. Kind of what living in Bella Vista is all about."

In the pavilion down from the chapel, Horn Force, a group of French horn players, was playing.

Jerry and Cheryl Park of Lowell were walking along the path.

"I think it's a lovely idea," Cheryl said of the event. "Scenery is beautiful, and I like the slow pace where you can walk from group to group and listen as long as you want, and beautiful music."

Jerry said, "The Coopers did a wonderful contribution to Northwest Arkansas and the whole state in developing this venue for music and nature."

Cheryl said, "Bella Vista is a lucky spot to have a diversity of people of talents from other places. It makes it unique in the state."

Jerry also noted the design of the chapel by renowned architect Fay Jones.

Along a path leading around the chapel was guitar player and singer Steve Van Hefty of Bella Vista. He played a song called "Chasing Butterflies." He said he has been playing for 20 years.

"I like to volunteer on occasion at assisted living facilities," he said.

Regarding the event itself, he said, "It's awesome. It's a global event. I think it's a great way to get folks out and mingle and listen to some music."

A little further along the path was Barbie Nolte of Halfmoon Melodies Native American Flute. She played a few different types of Native American flutes, drawing a small crowd to listen in her little area of the woods.

McCarty and his dulcimer were along the same path.

"It's going great," he said. "It's been pretty steady, and people are saying, 'There's no more room in the parking lot!'"

He said it was exactly as he had envisioned, with people wandering along the paths from one performer to the next. He said he was thrilled and hopes to hold the event again next year.

Rachel Dickerson/The Weekly Vista The Highland Winds Clarinets are pictured next to the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel during Play Music on the Porch Day on Saturday.

