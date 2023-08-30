Construction continues on playground project at park

An improvement project at Bella Vista Lake Park that includes a playground, trail, restroom and parking lot is under construction and progressing well, according to a park planner with the city of Bentonville.

Photos of a sign indicating a new playground was to be built at the park (which is part of the city of Bentonville) were posted on social media by Bella Vista residents in the summer of 2022, and so The Weekly Vista investigated.

Park Planner Wade Tomlinson said at that time plans were in the works for a playground in the northeast corner of the park to replace an old one that had been removed because it needed repair and the city could no longer get replacement parts for it. The project also included a restroom and a parking lot modification, he said. At that time he estimated completion of the project by spring of 2023.

Bids were taken in December 2022, and Milestone Construction of Springdale won the bid for the project.

Tomlinson said recently that work on the project could stretch into next year and that the contract goes through the winter.

"Work is progressing very well," he said. "The first phase of the project was to build a wide trail that runs along the edge of the tree line bank. It connects the soccer fields to the Cold Cave Road Trail.

"The second phase includes rebuilding the parking lot, adding a restroom and playground. Fortunately, overall, the weather has not caused any local flooding which could have caused delays. It's been hot but we're still working.

"The playground area is defined. It's in the same location that the old playground was in."

Tomlinson said the park is 132 acres of mostly open space. It is next to the Veterans Wall of Honor in Bella Vista.

The parking lot being rebuilt next to the Veterans Wall of Honor is in Bentonville, with the curb line between the two being the approximate city limits, Tomlinson said.