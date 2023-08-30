The Weekly Vista
Cards & Games

by Staff Reports | August 30, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

Tuesday Night

Couples Cribbage

Winners for Aug. 22 were: Don Knapp and Bill Schenikau, first; Bob and Bev Wilson, second; Chuck Seeley and Al Akey, third; Janet and Jim Callarman, honorable mention.

Play is every Tuesday in the parish hall at St. Bernard Catholic Church, located at 1 St. Bernard Ln. in Bella Vista. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, call Chuck at 608-843-1387.

Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Tuesday/Thursday

Duplicate Bridge

Winners on Aug. 17 were: North-South, Laura Batey and Robert Gromatka; East-West, Becky Mincke and Diane Warren.

Winners on Aug. 22 were: North-South, Sandy Gromatka and Renee Charpie; East-West, Jane and Mel Briley.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church located at 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Email cards and games information and scores to [email protected].

Print Headline: Cards & Games

