Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Aug. 14

4:14 p.m. Police received a traffic complaint at the Sugar Creek Center that a white vehicle was parked in the lane of traffic behind Sonic. Police spoke with the driver who said she wanted to park in the shade. The officer told her she could not park in the roadway.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

9:25 a.m. Police received a report on Hillswick Drive that a man was driving around taking pictures of someone's home.

5:35 p.m. Police received a report at Mayfair Drive and Chelsea Road that a silver vehicle was driving aggressively and followed the caller home.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

3:10 p.m. Police arrested Marco Bryan Lira-Mundo, 23, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Trafalgar.

Thursday, Aug. 17

8:43 a.m. Police received a report at Dairy Queen that an employee found a bunny on the side of the building. The animal control officer responded and was unable to capture the bunny.

3:42 p.m. Police received a report on Sable Drive that a man was walking door to door but not leaving anything. Police made contact with the man and discovered he was a representative for a business going door to door without a permit. He was given a warning.

Friday, Aug. 18

3:22 p.m. Police received a report at Harps of a black vehicle with a dog inside. Police responded and made contact when the owner came out of the store. She was cited for animal cruelty.

6:06 p.m. Police received a report on Glyndebourne Drive that a construction crew was getting water from someone's residence after being asked to stop multiple times. The homeowner had video of the workers using their water. Police spoke to some of the workers and told them they could be cited for theft of services if they continued to do so.

7:08 p.m. Police arrested Catherine Elizabeth Clennan, 34, in connection with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Joshua Charles Scheller, 31, in connection with possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations and careless driving during a traffic stop at Spanker and Shelly.

Saturday, Aug. 19

2:33 a.m. Police arrested Brian Greggory Pollari, 20, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Sonic.

7:57 a.m. Police arrested Crystal Dawn Seeley, 34, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 279 and Cullen Hills.

10:21 a.m. Police arrested Tyler Lee Pate, 25, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and Crye Leike.

Sunday, Aug. 20

2:05 p.m. Police received a report at the pool at Metfield Park that someone apparently tried to break in through the garage doors and cut some weights off cables and beat them into the door.